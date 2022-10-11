Audio: Archery deer season is underway in Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is a state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:

You want to check your straps and make sure they’re still tight, (that) they haven’t torn or weathered in any sort of way that would make them unsafe…you want to make sure that your ladder’s still in good condition, that none of the rungs have rusted out or anything like that or your stand hasn’t come apart in any way.

Missouri’s second deer archery season runs from November 23rd to January 15th.