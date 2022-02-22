Audio: Approximately 150 trucks convoy to Jefferson City to pay respects to family of 13-year old

State News February 22, 2022 KTTN News
18 Wheel Trucks or big rigs parked on lot (Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash)
Truckers gathered in Jefferson City Monday/yesterday in a show of solidarity.

 

 

A convoy of semis, tractor-trailers, and dump trucks came to Jefferson City Monday—not for a protest, but a processional. A funeral processional for a 13-year-old boy who followed around his dad and uncle – who owns Frank Boys Trucking. He would clean the Peterbilts and learn from the drivers how they worked. Dalton Frank died suddenly on Valentine’s Day – in a way that a family member described as a parent’s worst nightmare.

(Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash)

