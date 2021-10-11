Audio: Approximately 135 vendors to be on hand at Missouri Day Festival in Trenton this weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Approximately 135 vendors will be on hand to ply their wares at the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton this weekend.

They will be open in the Trenton Rock Barn, courtyard, pavilion, and flea market area on October 15, 2021, from 10 to 7 o’clock and October 16th from 9 to 7 o’clock.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says there are some new vendors.

There will be at least 14 food vendors.

Grundy County Museum Board Member Barb Spencer says the Grundy County Museum will have a display in the Art Building in the courtyard during the Missouri Day Festival. It will include a ribbon quilt in honor of Missouri’s Bicentennial.

Spencer adds there will also be a Bicentennial quilt and an opportunity to research school yearbooks and almanacs.

The Grundy County Museum will be open downtown this weekend as well. It will be the last opportunity to see the photography exhibit.

The Missouri Day Parade will start at Main Street and Crowder Road on October 16th at 8:30 in the morning. Marching Festival competitions will continue at C. F. Russell Stadium and the Trenton High School gym throughout the day.

Other activities planned for Missouri Day include a live blacksmith demonstration in the flea market area near the Rock Barn both days, a baby show and Little Mister and Miss contest in the pavilion show ring October 15 at 6 p.m., a person on stilts and a balloon artist October 16th from 11 to 1 o’clock, and the FFA with a petting zoo on the backside of the pavilion October 16th.

Carman says the Christian Motorcyclists Association will help with traffic on Oklahoma Avenue at the Rock Barn entrance. The group is also working with Jim Bush from the Trenton Cinema, so vehicles can park in the theater parking lot for $3.00.

Activities happening away from the festival grounds include the Scrappy Quilters Quilt Show at the Dorris Rider Art Gallery in the Frey Administrative Center on the North Central Missouri College Campus October 15th from 5 to 7 p.m., October 16th from 11 to 5 o’clock, and October 17th from noon to 3 o’clock. Thompson House bus tours will start at Crowder State Park west of Trenton on October 16th and 17th from 1 to 4 o’clock.

Dances will be on the night of October 16 at the North 65 Center with the Silverado Band from 7 to 10 o’clock and at the Elks Lodge with the Ghosted Band from 7 o’clock to midnight. The Elks Lodge will also hold its Missouri Day Car Show in Downtown Trenton on October 17 from 9 to 2 o’clock.

