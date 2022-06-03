Audio: Apprenticeship Missouri reaches 20,000 goal three years early

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State officials report that Apprenticeship Missouri has already topped its goal of serving 20 thousand new registered apprentices by 2025.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says that milestone was met nearly three years early due to increased efforts with partners and providers throughout the state. Since October 2019, Missouri has had 20,285 new apprentices and more than 8,100 completed apprenticeships.

It is an industry-driven career pathway in which workers can get paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential while job creators develop their future workforce. Missouri ranks third in the nation for completed apprenticeships and fourth for new apprentices.