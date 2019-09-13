Audio: Another child dead by gunshot in St. Louis County

Another child died from a gunshot Thursday in the St. Louis area, this time at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said officers had to drive the four-year-old to the hospital while trying to save his life.

Governor Mike Parson met with city and county leaders in St. Louis Tuesday to team up on solutions to the violent crime that has plagued the area:

County Executive Sam Page calls it a regional problem that needs a regional solution.

The governor and mayor have promised to unveil a plan within 10 days.

Kansas City and St. Louis lawmakers at the capitol this week called shooting deaths a statewide problem and have asked for a special legislative committee to look into solutions –before the start of the session in January. Majority leaders are considering that idea.

