Audio: Another 350 Missouri patients scammed as unauthorized doctor signature used in certifications

The state reports more Missouri medical marijuana patients have been scammed.

An unauthorized doctor signature has been used to help another 350 Missouri patients get medical marijuana certifications, bringing the overall total to about 950 scammed patients. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services thinks the patients all arranged their consultations through the St. Louis company WeedCerts. The agency says two doctors had their credentials stolen to use in the certification process.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares