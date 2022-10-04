Audio: Annual Missouri Day Festival kicks off October 13 with opening ceremonies

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Day Festival opening ceremonies are on October 13th followed by a full day of events on October 14th and 15th. The weekend concludes with a car show.

Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman talked about opening ceremonies taking place at 7 pm, October 13, at Trenton First Baptist Church:

As of Monday morning, more than 130 vendors and 17 food vendors have signed up to be at the fairgrounds. Carman said the number of vendors has increased from last year, and there’s room for some more:

The Chamber of Commerce staff is using its Facebook page to offer reviews of food booths and vendors expected for the 37th annual festival in Trenton:

Shopping hours with the vendors on October 14th from 10 am until 7 pm and on October 15th from 9 am until 7 pm. Events include a live blacksmith demonstration, the Mothers of Pre-schoolers baby show, and a museum display in the fine arts area of the courtyard.

Saturday events include the Rotary club sponsored Missouri Day parade, the marching band festival, the fall colors bus tour at Crowder State Park, a country music dance at the North 65 center, the Lions Club corn hole tournament, and the car show on Sunday, October 16th near the Trenton Elks Lodge.