Audio: Animal Chiropractic Practitioner Bill introduced In Missouri House

State News January 17, 2023 KTTN News
Animal Chiropractors News Graphic
(Missourinet) – One member of the Missouri House of Representatives is sponsoring a bill that aims to no longer allow veterinarians to supervise animal chiropractors. Republican Rep. Rudy Veit, who represents the area surrounding Jefferson City, says there’s no logic behind the current requirement.

 

 

Veit says that it’s just another opportunity to grow the economy and provide needed service. The bill removes ‘animal chiropractic’ from the definition of veterinary medicine and allows an animal chiropractic practitioner to do so without being considered practicing as a veterinarian.

