Audio: Amoxicillin shortage frustrates those trying to locate in stock medicine

(Missourinet) – America is plunging headfirst into cold and flu season, which means demand has increased for the types of drugs used to treat it, such as amoxicillin.

The Food and Drug Administration reported a shortage more than a month ago and they said on Friday that supplies are expected to be limited through the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to reporting that demand has increased for the drug now that the U.S. is plunging into cold and flu season. The medicine is used to treat pneumonia and chronic bronchitis-type illnesses.