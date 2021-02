Reddit Share Pin Share 27 Shares

The winter storm battering all of Missouri has forced officials to close all state offices today (Tuesday).

It’s due to the snowstorm and to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been urging Missourians to stay off the roads, if possible. The current plan is to reopen state offices tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. The winter storm and anticipated additional snow have also caused the Missouri Senate to cancel sessions for the entire week in Jefferson City.

