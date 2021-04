Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

All Missouri adults become eligible to get vaccinated today (Friday).

Another one-point-one million Missourians are eligible to get their coronavirus vaccination. Now that Phase Three has launched, Missourians 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older can get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Missouri launched its vaccine plan last December. To get registered, go to mostopscovid.com.

