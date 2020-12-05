Audio: All healthcare, long-term care residents and staff in Missouri should begin receiving vaccinations this month

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Missouri’s state health department chief says the state should be able to begin vaccinating this month all hospital and long-term care staff and residents against COVID-19.

Dr. Randall Williams says the state is expected to get enough doses this month to begin vaccinating all of Missouri’s roughly 340,000 healthcare workers and long-term care patients and staff. In a virtual meeting with reporters Friday, three million essential workers, including teachers, first responders, and defense workers, are expected to be offered vaccinations in February. Williams hopes the general public can get vaccinated by July or August.

