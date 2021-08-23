Audio: Afghanistan refugees arrive in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Refugees from Afghanistan are beginning to arrive in Missouri. Missourinet’s Brent Palm has more on the story.

Some of the first refugees flew into St. Louis Lambert International Airport over the weekend. One man named Mohammed told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that “it’s very nice to be here” and said he really appreciates the support of the U.S.

Tens of thousands are trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban toppled the U.S. backed government. Officials in St. Louis County expect more than a thousand Afghans to re-locate in the area. The International Institute of St. Louis is working with the refugees to help them find permanent housing, connect them with jobs and get their children enrolled in schools.

The Institute has a “New American Wish List” for people who want to donate items and home basics for families resettling in the St. Louis region.

