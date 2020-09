A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against the Missouri State Board of Governors.

That’s after a TV tower collapse near Fordland in April 2018. 56-year-old Steve Lemay from Washington State died when the KOZK Ozarks Public Television tower fell during equipment upgrades. Family members say Missouri State didn’t give Lemay the right equipment to do the job. An OSHA report on the collapse says the removal of key bolts during a bracing procedure caused the collapse.

