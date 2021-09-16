Audio: A multitude of activities take place this weekend in Princeton during Calamity Jane Days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple activities will be held at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton on September 18, 2021.

Some of the activities will be geared toward children. Princeton Chamber of Commerce President Amy Cool says one of those activities will be pony rides and There will be a petting zoo.

Cool notes other activities for children will include inflatables, games, a scavenger hunt, and special food like funnel cakes and fried Oreos.

A kids’ parade will be on September 18th at 11 o’clock in the morning. A kids pedal tractor pull will be at 3 o’clock that afternoon. Cool explains that children who do well in the pedal pull can go on to a national event.

There will be music on the bandstand at different times during the day. It will start with music by Walter Plant. Cool calls Plant a “phenomenal musician.”

The two-man band The Real Beals will perform at 11 o’clock, noon, 3 o’clock, and 4 o’clock. Pastor Mike Douthart and his wife Vicky will sing the National Anthem at 1 o’clock before the parade. Area marching bands will play music after the parade. Hometown artist Karla Meinke will play during a wine walk on the Princeton Square at 6 o’clock. Area band Hired Gun will perform on September 18th at 8 o’clock at night.

Cool says there will be Shootout Gang and melodrama performances as well as blacksmithing and beekeeping demonstrations. Artisan products will be available.

More information on Calamity Jane Days this weekend can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The 37th Annual Calamity Jane Days Car Show will be on the Princeton Square on September 19th. Vehicles will register from 9 o’clock to noon, judging will go from noon to 1 o’clock, and awards will be presented at 3:30.

Car Show Organizer Mike Homedale says more than 100 vehicles have entered in past years.

He notes vehicles sometimes travel for more than 100 miles to participate in the car show.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 entries, and first and second-place plaques will be awarded in all categories and Homedale says there are original categories.

A $10 entry fee can cover multiple entries at the Calamity Jane Days Car Show on September 19th. The Riker Band will perform during the car show from 1:30 to 3 o’clock.

Contact Mike Homedale for more information at 660-748-3619.

The 14th Annual Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise will kick off the festival in Princeton this weekend.

Registration for the tractor cruise will start at the Mercer County Fair Barn on September 17th at 7:30 in the morning. Coffee and donuts will be available.

Tractor Cruise Co-chairperson Dwayne Place says tractors will leave the barn about 9:30.

After Spickard, the tractors will head for Modena. Participants will eat lunch at the Modena Baptist Church.

Tractors will then go to the Lake Paho Area and take a break before heading back to Princeton. Tractors will be back on the Princeton Square between 4:30 and 5 o’clock on September 17th.

Place says there will be homemade ice cream made by a tractor.

Princeton Chamber of Commerce President Amy Cool says a pork sandwich dinner has been donated by Smithfield. There will also be music by The Real Beals.

Place notes registration for the Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise costs $40. That includes breakfast, snacks, lunch, ice cream, supper, a t-shirt and a dash plaque.

Contact Place for more information at 660-953-0661.

