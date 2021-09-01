Audio: A multitude of activities are on tap for the annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Activities are planned for September 4th and 5th as part of the Trenton High School Alumni Reunion.

The All-Alumni Open House and Registration will be in the THS Commons on September 4th from 9 o’clock to noon. THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Kevin Bailey says the free event, hosted by the Class of 1967, will provide an opportunity for alums to catch up with classmates and others.

Free round-robin tennis play will start at the Carl Carpenter and Mike Bosley Tennis Courts near THS on September 4th at 9 o’clock in the morning. Randall Hutchison and Mitch Dougan are contacts for the tennis play.

The first-time Alumni Weekend Car Show will be in the THS parking lot on September 4th from 9 to 3 o’clock. Bailey notes there will be door prizes, and trophies will be awarded.

The show is open to anyone. The cost to exhibit a vehicle is $10, and there is no charge to view the show.

The All-Alumni Dance will be at the Black Silo Winery on September 4th from 9 o’clock to midnight. Bailey says representatives will be on hand to collect alumni dues. He explains the dues are the largest part of the THS Alumni Association’s funding and how it is able to offer activities each year. The dance is open to the public.

The Alumni Reunion Weekend will conclude with the All-Alumni Brunch in the THS Commons on September 5th from 9 to 1 o’clock. Bailey says there will be a small charge for the brunch.

THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Doctor John Holcomb reports the Foundation Trust for THS Annual Meeting will be held immediately after the brunch.

Masks are not required at the THS Alumni Association-sponsored activities, but Holcomb says masks will be available.

Bailey adds that numerous classes have activities planned, and the plans are changing almost daily.

Alumni selected former Trenton R-9 employee George Moore to be honored this year. Holcomb says Moore had “a varied career” at Trenton R-9.

One of the activities is a 75th Birthday Party and Dinner for the Class of 1964 at Washington Street on September 2nd. THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Doctor John Holcomb says he is part of the Class of 1964. The class started celebrating its birthdays when classmates turned 50 years old, and classmates decided to continue celebrating every five years.

Holcomb expects 20 to 25 classmates to attend the 75th Birthday Party. Holcomb is the contact for that activity.

The All-Alumni Mixer is planned at the Riverside Country Club on September 3rd from 6 o’clock in the evening until closing time. THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Kevin Bailey says the mixer, hosted by the Class of 1972, is a chance for alums to visit with others from many classes. A cash bar and light snacks will be provided. Bailey reminds that food at the mixer is not intended to be a meal. He says organizers will do their “best to provide a nice, enjoyable evening” while keeping health and safety as priorities.

The Battle of the Bulldogs will also be held on September 3rd when Trenton’s varsity football team plays East Buchanan at C. F. Russell Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 o’clock that night.

