Audio: A Missouri National Guardsman has been indicted, accused of plotting to steal and sell military gear.

A Missouri Army National Guardsman and two owners of an Illinois scrap metal company have been indicted for allegedly plotting to steal and eventually sell military gear.

A federal grand jury in East St. Louis returned the indictment on Wednesday against three men subcontracting for the US Department of Defense including 47-year-old Brandon Schulte of Jefferson City, He and the two from Illinois are due in federal court for arraignment on September 1st. According to the indictment, Schulte was responsible for storing and disposing of military property at Missouri Army National Guard facility in Jefferson City and is accused of giving items to the Illinois co-conspirators for them to sell.

