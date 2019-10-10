Audio: Jackson County deputy facing assault and armed criminal action charges after shooting fleeing suspect

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy is facing assault and armed criminal action charges after shooting a fleeing suspect.

The charges stem from an incident in August of this year when deputy Lauren Michael of Lee’s Summit attempted to pull over a scooter, and one of the riders took off on foot. During a scuffle, deputy Michael said the suspect took her taser and shot her with it. Prosecutors now say that likely did not happen. Deputy Michael then shot the suspect as she was running away.

This isn’t the first time deputy Michael has used her weapon on duty. She shot and killed a man for shoplifting at a Kansas City-area Walmart in 2017. She is facing a wrongful death suit in that case.

