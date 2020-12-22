Audio: A 4 year old girl has died after being beaten in Benton County

Reddit Share Pin Share 35 Shares

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in central Missouri is investigating a four-year-old child’s death on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the child had been beaten, along with two others who survived. The four-year-old girl died in Cole Camp, Missouri. According to the sheriff’s office, the father told authorities his daughter “had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence.” Investigators say [The father] is not a suspect at this time. The neighbors across the street have been, arrested. The mother of the child and the child’s brother are in the hospital in Sedalia.

Related