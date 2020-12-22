Audio: A 4 year old girl has died after being beaten in Benton County

State News December 22, 2020December 22, 2020 KTTN News
Death Investigation
Share35
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
35 Shares

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in central Missouri is investigating a four-year-old child’s death on Sunday morning.

 

 

Investigators say the child had been beaten, along with two others who survived. The four-year-old girl died in Cole Camp, Missouri. According to the sheriff’s office, the father told authorities his daughter “had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence.” Investigators say [The father] is not a suspect at this time. The neighbors across the street have been, arrested. The mother of the child and the child’s brother are in the hospital in Sedalia.

 

 

Post Views: 301
Share35
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
35 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com