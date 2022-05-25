Audio: 988 to be new emergency line for people in mental health crises

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A new three-digit emergency hotline will soon be available for people struggling with mental health issues. Joey Parker tells us how 998 works.

The new code is designed to be a quick, easy-to-remember number for people in a mental health crisis. 988, or Lifeline, will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

When someone calls, texts, or chats 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. People in some areas may be able to connect to the Lifeline now, but 988 is set to be available to everyone in Missouri and across the United States starting on July 16th.

Numbers show that more people die by suicide every year than by car crashes.