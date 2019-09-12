Audio: 90,000 motorcyclists heading to Lake of the Ozarks for largest motorcycle rally in Midwest

About 90,000 motorcyclists are heading to Lake of the Ozarks, for the largest motorcycle rally in the Midwest. J.T. Gerlt from our Versailles affiliate KTKS has the story.

There will be vendor villages, live music, two Harley Davidson motorcycle giveaways and a wide selection of food and drink specials at several locations including the Bagnell Dam Strip.

There are three suggested routes for BikeFest participants to ride including a 96-mile ride around the Lake of the Ozarks takes riders through more than 10 different communities as it completes a large loop around the Lake of the Ozarks.

Complete details are available at LakeBikeFest.com or FunLake.com.

