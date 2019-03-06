Audio: $600k settlement reached between state and Missouri corrections worker

A Missouri Department of Corrections employee has won a $600,000 settlement from the state after she alleged male co-workers at two state prisons regularly harassed her.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the taxpayer-funded payout, approved in January, included just over $297,000 to prison caseworker Jennifer LaFleur and more than $303,000 to attorneys who worked on her case, which was filed in Jackson County in 2017. The settlement, announced in a monthly report Monday by Attorney General Eric Schmitt, is the latest involving female state workers within the prison system.

The lawsuit said LaFleur was harassed while working at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph and the Kansas City Re-Entry Center.