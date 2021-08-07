Audio: 50 year old water plant in Trenton needs major upgrades to continue furnishing water to residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Water Plant on Crowder Road was built in the 1960s. City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton says two concrete basins behind the building where water is treated are more than 50 years old.

Mixing equipment inside the basins was replaced in 1995 and is reaching the end of life. Urton comments the mixing equipment needs upgrading and replacement. An initial estimate to do the work came in at $2.3 million.

Urton hopes there will be a preliminary report on the water plant work by the next Utility Committee meeting. He reports Trenton has contracted to have a fiberglass cover put over another basin to prevent anything from getting into it once chlorine is added to sterilize water. That is the last step before the water goes into the system. Urton notes the building where the concrete structure is housed is not bug or rodent proof.

Related