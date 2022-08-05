Audio: 3 Missouri residents killed in Minnesota crash, 4th Missouri resident critically injured

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six pm Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt struck a semi at a highway crossing.

Ecker died in the crash along with two of his passengers, 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale. Another passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer McGinnis of Elmo, Missouri, was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.