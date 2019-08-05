Audio: 2019 Missouri State Fair opens Thursday

The 2019 State Fair opens Thursday in Sedalia and State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the fair commission is waiving late fees for entries this year because farmers have endured hardships from flooding and tornadoes.

Wolfe says one of the biggest fair events will be the Governor’s ham breakfast on August 15, which normally draws more than one-thousand people to one large tent.

More than eight-million dollars in new upgrades and repairs to the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia have been approved by state lawmakers. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe is thanking lawmakers for approving Governor Mike Parson’s recommendation, saying the improvements are needed.

Wolfe tells Missourinet he’s hopeful all of those improvements can be done by the 2020 fair. 2019 facility improvements and upgrades include a new ticket booth at the Centennial entrance and the remodeling of the Charolais barn.