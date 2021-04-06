Audio: 18-year-old Missouri boy heads to prison for 10 years for sex crimes involving an 11 year old girl.

State News April 6, 2021 KTTN News
Child Sex Crimes
A Missouri teenager has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to raping an 11-year-old girl who later gave birth to a baby as a result of the attack.

 

 

18-year-old Norvin L. Lopez-Cante, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty to statutory rape and incest in a plea deal with prosecutors.  Lopez-Cante was given a 10-year sentence for statutory rape and a concurrent four-year term for incest.

Charges said Lopez-Cante had sex with the girl in June 2019 but admitted sexually assaulting the girl approximately 100 times. The victim is a relative.

