State health officials say about 18 percent of Missourians have received COVID vaccinations. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth has the updated numbers.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than one-point-seven million COVID shots, which includes the first and second doses. That’s 18-point-three percent of Missouri’s population. More than 600-thousand Missourians have now been fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

