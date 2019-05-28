Audio: 17th Street Bridge replacement could start this Summer

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton says the city is moving forward on beginning work on the 17th Street Bridge project.

Urton noted that it is difficult to get the multiple entities involved in line which includes the Union Pacific Railroad, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the state of Missouri.

Urton hopes the 17th Street Bridge project will be able to start this summer.

MoDOT, the Union Pacific Railroad, a block grant from the state, and the transportation sales tax generated the funds for the project.