Audio: 17th Street Bridge demolition set to begin

As weather conditions allow, demolition work could begin on Monday, June 1st on the 17th Street Bridge in Trenton.

Construction starts on the new bridge to span the Union Pacific Railroad. City Administrator Ron Urton describes he expects bridge demolition work will look like.

Urton noted the contractor, Boone Construction Company of Columbia, will be coordinating flaggers to allow trains to continue to travel through Trenton. The city of Trenton has been doing utility work in the 17th Street area prior to the construction of the bridge.

The three-point four million dollar project is funded by multiple sources including two million dollars collectively from an economic development block grant, the Missouri Department of Transportation plus the Union Pacific Railroad. The city of Trenton finances the balance of the cost with a loan.

