Audio: 120,000 Missourians no longer on Medicaid but state’s Medicaid costs continue to climb

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says 120,000 Missourians, including about 95,000 children, have reportedly been removed from Medicaid since January 2018. State Representative David Wood, who chairs a budget committee involving Social Services, says the number of Missourians on state healthcare has declined, but the state’s Medicaid costs continue to climb.

Wood thinks the decline mostly has to do with Obamacare previously requiring parents to put their kids on Medicaid. He says the number of Missourians on state healthcare has dropped, but the state’s Medicaid costs continue to rise.

Starting this year, the Obamacare penalty went away, allowing parents to put their kids back onto their own policies or not cover them under Medicaid.