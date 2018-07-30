Audio: $100 Million lawsuit filed against Branson Duck Boat operator after recent tragedy

Attorneys for family members who lost relatives in the Duck Boat mishap on Table Rock Lake near Branson have filed a $100 million lawsuit.

Jason Taylor with the MissouriNet reports.

The suit filed in federal court in Kansas City for family members handling the estates of two people who died in the accident, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman and two-year-old Maxwell Ly are suing Ride the Ducks Branson along with its owner Ripley Entertainment and parent company Herschend Family Entertainment.

The 43-page filing enters nine counts against the defendants, including two counts each of Negligence, Wrongful Death and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress as well as one count each of Product Liability, Outrageous Conduct, Violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. Seventeen out 31 passengers died when the Ride the Ducks vehicle Stretch Duck 07 sank when it encountered four-foot waves during hurricane force winds July 19th.

The lawsuit filed Sunday says the defendants had been told that design flaws in the Duck Boats made them more susceptible to sinking. It contends that despite being aware of impending severe weather conditions, Ripley intentionally decided to take the Duck Boat out onto Table Rock Lake instead of canceling the tour and refunding the patrons’ money.

