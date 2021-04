Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents in area codes with a 988 prefix can dial 10 digits for phone numbers now due to a 988 being designated as a new three-digit code for suicide prevention. Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says the change will affect 660 and 816 area codes.

Briggs advises residents to go through their cell phones to see if their contacts are saved with 10-digit numbers.

