Auction to be held to benefit Pollock Sesquicentennial

A consignment auction will be held as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The auction will be at the Pollock Area Community Center on June 4th at 1 o’clock.

Consignments may be delivered to the community center on June 3rd from noon to 5 o’clock or June 4th from 8 o’clock to noon. Consignments must be in place by June 4th at noon.

Consignees may donate any, all, or none of their consigned items. There will be a 25% commission.

A concession stand will be available.

Questions about the Pollock fundraiser consignment auction on June 4th should be directed to Darin Tucker at 660-265-8835.

