Auction to be held to benefit Pollock Sesquicentennial

Local News June 1, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Fundraiser News Graphic
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A consignment auction will be held as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The auction will be at the Pollock Area Community Center on June 4th at 1 o’clock.

Consignments may be delivered to the community center on June 3rd from noon to 5 o’clock or June 4th from 8 o’clock to noon. Consignments must be in place by June 4th at noon.

Consignees may donate any, all, or none of their consigned items. There will be a 25% commission.

A concession stand will be available.

Questions about the Pollock fundraiser consignment auction on June 4th should be directed to Darin Tucker at 660-265-8835.

Post Views: 17
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.