ATV strikes parked SUV head-on injuring 3, driver accused of driving while intoxicated

Three people were hurt early Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle hit a stationary vehicle head-on in Carroll County and were ejected from the vehicle.

Two passengers, 20-year old Christian Coats of Norborne and a 16-year old juvenile boy from Orrick, were taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with serious injuries. The driver of the ATV, 18-year old Niklas Scott of Norborne, was taken by ambulance to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with moderate injuries.

The crash happened on Carroll County Road 240 as the westbound ATV hit a stationary sports utility vehicle that had no driver.

Damage to each vehicle was described as moderate and the patrol reported none of the injured were wearing safety equipment.

Niklas Scott was accused of driving while intoxicated.

