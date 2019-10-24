ATV rider sent to hospital after striking deer in roadway

The collision of an all-terrain vehicle and a deer resulted in moderate injuries for the operator of the ATV.

Fifty-four-year-old Manley Wilson of Hamilton was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened Wednesday night two miles north of Cowgill as Wilson was southbound on Caldwell County Route B when the ATV hit the deer in the road. The all-terrain vehicle traveled off the east side of the road where it overturned onto its top.

Wilson was wearing safety equipment and it was noted by the patrol that the ATV was demolished.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares