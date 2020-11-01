ATV operated by 9-year-old boy crashes injuring 11-year-old passenger

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

An eleven-year-old St. Joseph boy was hurt when an all-terrain vehicle operated by a nine-year-old St. Joseph boy stalled, rolled down an embankment, and overturned Saturday afternoon north of St. Joseph on private property.

The eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The nine-year-old boy who was operating the four-wheeler was not hurt.

The report said the engine stalled, the ATV rolled down an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels at the bottom of the embankment. Both boys were ejected from the vehicle.

Both of the occupants were wearing safety equipment and there was minor damage to the ATV.

