ATV hydroplanes on county road ejecting riders

Two people were hurt Saturday night when an all-terrain vehicle hydroplaned off a county road north of Plattsburg ejecting both occupants from the vehicle.

A passenger, 19-year old Kelli Castillo of Filmore received moderate injuries, while the driver, 20-year old Alex Jacobs of Plattsburg sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened five miles north of Plattsburg on Clinton County Road 312 as the westbound ATV hydroplaned off the road.

There was minor damage to the four-wheeler and neither occupant was wearing safety equipment.

