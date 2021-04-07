ATV crash sends three to hospital, including 5 and 7 year old boys, after being ejected from vehicle

Local News April 7, 2021 KTTN News
ATV or Four Wheeler Crash
Share3
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
3 Shares

A Macon man and two boys from Macon were ejected from an all-terrain vehicle seven miles east of Macon on April 6th.

A private vehicle took the driver, 65-year-old Russell Goosey, to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon with moderate injuries. The passengers, a five-year-old boy, and a seven-year-old boy, were transported to the Samaritan Hospital by private vehicle with what were considered minor injuries.

The ATV traveled north on Montana Place before it struck a dog in the road and overturned.

The vehicle received moderate damage, and all occupants were not wearing safety devices.

Post Views: 370
Share3
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
3 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com