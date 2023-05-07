ATV crash injures Blue Springs woman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Blue Springs resident was hurt in western Ray County when an all-terrain vehicle spun around and hit the ground after the operator attempted to climb a rock embankment.

A passenger, 32-year-old Anne Long, was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the ATV, 32-year-old Michael Ellibee of Blue Springs, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday night on Highway 10 between Richmond and Excelsior Springs.

Damage to the ATV was listed as moderate and both riders were wearing safety equipment.

