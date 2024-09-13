ATV crash in Atlanta leaves 11-year-old girl with moderate injuries

An 11-year-old girl from Atlanta, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries following an ATV accident on Main Street in Atlanta, Missouri, on September 12, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the girl was driving a 2003 Polaris ATV westbound when she experienced an unknown medical episode, leading to her being ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The ATV sustained no damage and was driven from the scene. The girl was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville for treatment of her injuries. The Atlanta Fire Department assisted at the scene.

