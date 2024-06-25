ATV accident in Marion County leads to serious injuries

An all-terrain vehicle accident on a private property along County Road 297, approximately 2.5 miles south of Durham, resulted in serious injuries for a local woman on the evening of June 24. At around 7:30 p.m., a Yamaha Grisley ATV, driven by Adam Mast, 35, of Durham, Missouri, lost control and overturned. The incident led to the ejection of both the driver and his passenger, Diana Mast, 47.

Diana Mast suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by air to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. According to reports, neither Adam nor Diana Mast were using seat belts at the time of the accident. The vehicle was removed from the scene by family members. Emergency services, including the Ewing Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and local ambulance services, responded to the scene to assist.

This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with ATV use, especially on uneven terrain and without the use of safety equipment.

