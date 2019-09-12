Attorney to be consulted on method to dissolve Spickard Special Road District

The Grundy County Clerk says an attorney will be consulted on the possible method to be used to dissolve the Spickard Special Road District.

The attorney is to provide Grundy County officials with an interpretation of state statutes regarding special road districts. To be determined is whether a public vote is required at an election or whether the county commission can make the decision.

A citizen’s petition seeking to dissolve the Spickard Special Road District was presented August 21st to the county clerk who serves as the election authority for Grundy County. The petition contained 63 valid signatures.

The annual financial statement, submitted as required to the State Auditor, shows the Spickard special road district had a cash balance of $33,655 as of December 31, 2018. Information on file with the Missouri auditor also shows the Spickard special road district has a tax levy of 38 cents on the $100 dollars of assessed valuation.

The levy expires in the year 2021.

