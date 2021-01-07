Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Regarding the violence that took place in the Capitol Building, acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen made this statement:

“Yesterday, our nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol Building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order.

The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law. Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department, and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted.

Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

Photo of Jeffrey Rosen courtesy Wikipedia

Related