Attorney in Gallatin and Trenton to be awarded Scouting’s highest honor

An attorney at Gallatin and Trenton, as well as longtime Boy Scout leader, Mike Arnold, has been selected to receive the highest form of recognition that can be given to a scouting volunteer. Mike Arnold will be presented with the “Silver Beaver” award during a Sunday, August 15, 2021, ceremony at 2 o’clock in the meeting room of the Subway Restaurant in Gallatin.

Arnold grew up in Trenton and earned his Eagle Scout at the age of 12 as a member of Troop 97. He has practiced law for 45 years, including 15 years as the Daviess county prosecutor. Arnold has served on numerous boards and committees, including Daviess county for the developmentally disabled, since its inception. He’s also been a member of the Trenton Kiwanis Club for 45 years. His lifelong hobby is music, having taught guitar for over 50 years and performing with his wife Linda at many events in the area.

Arnold’s adult service to scouting began in 1995, including as a coach for Tiger Cubs, a den leader, pack committee chairman, and later, as troop 67 committee chairman at Gallatin – a post he still holds. He’s a 23-year camper at Geiger near St. Joseph and obtained the rank of Tom Tom Beater in the Tribe of Mic o Say. Arnold has counseled merit badges in citizenship, music, and the law. He created a seminar for Life Scouts to begin and complete their Eagle packet, application, and project.

Friends, current and former scouts, and scout leaders are invited to attend Sunday’s Silver Beaver presentation for Mike Arnold in Gallatin.

