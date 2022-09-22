Attend this free webinar about paying for education

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As part of College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education.

The free virtual event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate can register here.

The webinar will feature a presentation from MOST 529, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, discussing how to save for future education (and save money now while doing it). For those interested in paying for higher education in the immediate future, the presentation from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, will discuss the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal which connects Missouri students with scholarship and grant opportunities tailored to their skills. The portal aggregates more than 6 million scholarships worth over $30 billion in one place.

Missourians interested in learning more about MOST 529, the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal, and other information on financial topics can visit the Financial Literacy Portal on the Treasurer’s Office website.