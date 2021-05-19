Attempted robbery at Bank of Kirksville thwarted after multiple agencies respond

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

An attempted bank robbery in Kirksville on May 18th led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Kirksville man.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, officers responded to the Bank of Kirksville at 214 South Franklin Street. Officers were informed the suspect might be armed with explosives. A Highway Patrol trooper was nearby and responded, making contact with the suspect inside the bank and determining the suspect did not have explosives. The trooper took the man into custody without further incident.

Kirksville police officers report that it was learned the man entered the bank, said he was robbing it, and said he had explosives on his person. The suspect also allegedly demanded employees go to another area of the bank. The man did not leave the bank with any money from the attempted robbery, and no one was reported injured.

Caleb Stewart Sharp has been charged with the felonies of first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree terrorist threat.

Kirksville Police Chief Justin Jones says the incident “was a good example of inter-agency teamwork.” He added that the police “were lucky that a…Patrol trooper was nearby and could quickly engage the suspect.” Jones is also “thankful that bank employees remained calm” and “followed their protocol.”

