Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news on November 10, 2020

William Nicholas Griffin of Trenton, during a hearing, admitted violating the terms of probation on original charges from 2016 of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and third-degree assault.

On a plea agreement, Griffin was ordered to serve an additional 30 days in the Grundy County Detention Center for the DWI charge and then that case will be closed. Because he has already served the maximum sentence on the assault charge, that case was closed.

Trenton resident Joshua Dewayne Hill pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree for a November 5th incident. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Grundy County Detention Center. Execution of the sentence was suspended.

Hill was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay a $300 fine, $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, and court costs. He is also to wear a SCRAM bracelet for six months as well as to attend and successfully complete marriage counseling.

Gregory Dee Baecht of Trenton pleaded guilty to violation of a protection order for an adult, a misdemeanor on September 24th. He was sentenced to 13 days in the Grundy County Detention Center, with credit given for time served. He is also to pay court costs and donate $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Princeton resident Sean Clapham pleaded guilty to amended charges of first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault regarding incidents of September 2nd. A third charge was dismissed. On a plea agreement, Clapham was fined $200 on each charge and is to pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund for each charge. Court costs also were assessed against him.

