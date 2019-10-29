Assistance with enrollment in Health Insurance Marketplace to be offered in Trenton and Chillicothe

Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment assistance will be provided in Trenton and Chillicothe in November and December during open enrollment Friday, November 1, 2019, through December 15th.

The Northeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging and Heartland Health Insurance Navigator Program will present education sessions on health insurance coverage at the North 65 Center on November 5th from 4 to 6 o’clock and at the Grand River Multipurpose Center November 7th from 4 to 6 o’clock. A Heartland Health Insurance Navigator representative says attendees at the free sessions can ask questions and schedule appointments to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A licensed navigator will answer questions and offer free assistance with Marketplace renewal, new, and special enrollment by appointment at the North 65 Center November 5th, 13th, 19th, and 25th as well as December 3rd and 10th from 9 to 2 o’clock. Assistance will also be provided by appointment at the Grand River Multipurpose Center on November 7th, 14th, 21st, and 26th as well as December 5th and 12th from 9 to 2 o’clock. Call the Heartland Health Insurance Navigator Program to schedule an appointment at 660-956-8038.

