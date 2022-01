Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be discussed at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Rob Maloney will speak on the topic in the basement of the BTC Bank of Trenton on January 26th at noon. Maloney has researched and studied Kennedy’s assassination and will present his theory.

The chamber luncheon will cost $10.00 per person. Parking for the program is behind the bank.

RSVP to the Trenton Chamber of Commerce by January 25, 2022, by calling 660-359-4324.

Related