Asphalt work planned Friday and Saturday for Highway 6 in Grundy County

Asphalt work on Grundy County Route 6 in Trenton is scheduled to begin Friday, October 1, weather permitting.

Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will mill and resurfacing 2.6 miles of the westbound lanes of Highway 6 between Highway 65 and Honey Creek, east of Trenton.

During the work, the westbound lane of Route 6 will be closed. All traffic will be in the eastbound lane and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2. Crews may also work Monday, October 4, if necessary, to complete the project.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

